DCs, DMOs take stock of Covid-19 isolation wards

NAHARLAGUN, Mar 15: Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom and his Papum Pare counterpart, Pige Ligu, along with DMOs, Drs Mandip Perme and Tasso Kampu Subu, visited the isolation ward at TRIHMS here on Sunday to take stock of the preparedness of the medical team to treat Covid-19 patients.

Stating that the possibility of the coronavirus spreading in the state cannot be ruled out, the DCs said all precautionary measures should be adopted and isolation wards and quarantine sites should be in place.

TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr Hage Ambing, informed that each room in the isolation ward has six beds and the entire block can be upgraded to accommodate 35 patients at a time.

The team also visited the quarantine site at the Bharat Scouts & Guides (BSG) headquarters in Polo Colony. The DCs assured the caretaker that all help would be provided to keep the rooms clean, sanitized and well-equipped.

BSG State Organizing Commissioner, Chanyan Lowang, informed that the centre has four dormitories, “each of which has a capacity to accommodate 20 people.

“It also has additional two rooms which can accommodate six people in each room,” Lowang said.

The DCs later visited RKM Hospital in Itanagar and inspected the isolation ward there, in the presence of medicine specialist Dr T Motu.

The DCs said the state government is taking adequate measures to contain the virus, and urged the people not to panic but report any kind of symptoms to the nearest health centre.

Dr Perme informed that regular screening is being conducted at all the check gates, railway stations and helipads.

Among others, TRIHMS Deputy CMS, Dr Tao Kakki, and District Surveillance Officer, Dr RR Ronya, accompanied the team of officers. (DIPRO)