Health dept issues advisory on avoiding, postponing mass gatherings

ITANAGAR, Mar 15: The health department has issued an advisory to the public to avoid or postpone mass gatherings, if possible.

“In addition to hand and respiratory hygiene, experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19). In view of the above, it is advised that mass gatherings may be avoided or possibly be postponed if possible,” a press statement from the health department read.

Till date, no Covid-19 cases have been detected in Arunachal.

On Sunday, eight passengers who arrived at the airport in East Siang HQ Pasighat were screened with non-contact infra-red thermometer for temperature monitoring.

The health department said all eight passengers were found to be afebrile (not feverish).

A total of 450 railway passengers and 42 passengers at the helipad here have been screened upto now.

As per reports received by the government of India, 23 people from Arunachal returned from Covid-19 affected countries. However, seven of them were later found to be from other states as their addresses had been entered incorrectly.

Currently, three people are in home quarantine here, and are under observation.

The state’s helpline number for queries related to Covid-19 is 9436055743.

Meanwhile, the Assam government issued a notification on Sunday to close down all schools, colleges, universities, gyms, swimming pools, and cinema halls in the state till 29 March amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

All examinations, except that of the state board and the CBSE, have also been postponed.

The Covid-19 helpline number for Assam is 6913347770.