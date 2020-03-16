Papum Pare maintains lead in State Olympic Games medal standing

ITANAGAR, Mar 15: Papum Pare has so far bagged 24 gold, 17 silver and 15 bronze medals in the 3rd State Olympic Games being held at different venues in the capital complex.

Sixteen more gold medals were secured by Papum Pare on the penultimate day of the Games on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 56 medals and maintaining their position at top of the medal table.

East Kameng were in the second place with 20 gold, nine silver and 16 bronze medals, followed by Kurung Kumey in the third place with 15 gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Papum Pare pocketed 11 medals, including seven gold, in archery.

While the team comprising Taba Tagu, Tacha Akash, Gollo Tadik and Raha Mechung won the gold in

the Indian Round Boys Team Olympic Round (50 mtr) event, Nabam Jirma bagged one gold medal each in the Indian Round Girls (50 mtr) individual event and the Indian Round Girls (50 mtr & 30 mtr) overall.

The team comprising Nabam Jirma, Tana Mama, Tana Yakam and Nabam Aka clinched the gold in the Indian Round Girls Team Olympic Round.

Taba Tagu won three gold medals. He won the medals in the Indian Round Boys 50 mtr, 30 mtr and overall 50 mtr & 30 mtr individual events.

Other gold medal winners in archery were Tash Kara (compound boys’ double 50 mtr, Lower Subansiri), Ngmaleh Wangsa (Compound girls’ double 50 mtr, Longding), Ringu Meki (Indian Round Girls’ 30 mtr individual, Kurung Kumey).

Other silver and bronze medal winning districts were Lower Subansiri (Sil-3, Br-1), Changlang (Sil-0, Br-1), Longding (Sil-1, Br-3), Tirap (Sil-1, Br-0), Upper Subansiri (Sil-0, Br-1), Kurung Kumey (Sil-1, Br-1), and RGUSCB (Sil-0, Br-1).

The final matches of the badminton competition were played at the Raj Bhavan badminton stadium here on Sunday.

Laa Robin, representing Kamle, won the men’s singles gold, defeating Pakli Bagra of Kurung Kumey 21-16, 18-21, 21-18. Nabam Isaac, representing Papum Pare, and Bikram Gurung of East Kameng won the bronze in this category.

The women’s singles gold went to Napi Tayam from Kurung Kumey. She defeated her doubles partner Taku Neha 21-18, 12-21, 21-18. The bronze medals in this category went to Kra Daadi’s Taring Yapi and East Kameng’s Jamba Waii.

Gumjo Lollen and Kalung Takhi of Rajiv Gandhi University Sports Control Board beat the pair of Ambita Sonam and New Pordung of East Kameng in 2-0 set (21-15, 23-21) to win the men’s double gold.

The bronze in this category went to Nehru Leriak & Tai Doyom of Upper Subansiri and Dolang Gungung & Nabam Taklo of Kra Daadi.

Napi Tayam & Taku Neha of Kurung Kumey defeated Irani Sonowal and Jambaa Waii of East Kameng to clinch women’s doubles gold. Napi and Taku won the match in 2-0 sets (21-16, 21-12).

Montilly Pul & Yasin Ngadong of Anjaw, and Yane Kamsar & Yapak Nasi of Upper Subansiri had to settle for the bronze. Upper Subansiri’s Tai Doyom & Yane Kamse won the mixed doubles gold, defeating the pair of Irani Sonowal & Bikram Gurung of East Kameng 21-16, 21-20 in the finals.

Kra Daadi’s Dolang Gunung & Taring Yapi and Papum Pare’s Praveen Kr Chetry & Choklom Niji were awarded the bronze.

Meanwhile, Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona on Sunday witnessed some of the events, including boxing, judo and sport climbing, at the SLSA complex.

Overwhelmed by the outstanding display of skills by the sportspersons, Sona congratulated the officials of the Arunachal Olympic Association for organizing the event in a grand manner.

Later, he distributed prizes to the winners of judo and sports climbing competitions, in the presence of Sports Director Tadar Appa and AOA secretary-general Abraham K Techi.