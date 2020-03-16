Sher VKV shut down indefinitely; five booked to be produced in court, JJB

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 15: Following the death of a Class 6 student on Friday, the authorities of the Sher VKV have suspended all classes for an indefinite period.

The school authorities have sent all the boarders of the school to their parents and guardians. However, as the examinations are underway, the authorities have decided to conduct the remaining exams for Classes 6 and 7 as per schedule.

A Class 6 student was found hanging near the bathroom of the school’s hostel on Friday. The incident reportedly occurred after a group of boys had got into a fight with the deceased.

On Saturday, the police arrested the school’s principal and two wardens, and registered a case under Sections 306 and 323/34 IPC. The police also charged two juveniles who were involved in the fight with the deceased, under the Juvenile Justice Act 75.

Papum Pare SP Jimmy Chiram on Sunday informed that the postmortem report of the deceased “indicates, prima facie, death due to asphyxia.”

He informed that the school’s principal and the two wardens, along with the two juveniles, will be produced in the court and the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), respectively, in Yupia on Monday.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased said that the school did not inform the family, and that the boy died in the school and not on the way to the hospital.

They accused the school authorities of fleeing from the hospital.

“Two of his friends lowered him, and loosened the rope around his neck. He then took the long last breath in the washroom and succumbed to his injuries. The school authorities just brought the boy and left him in the Kimin hospital and fled. The parents were informed about the boy’s death by the hospital staffs, not the school,” a family member said.

It bears mentioning that the Childline may be contacted in the number 1098 with any report related to children in distress.

VKVAPT, VKVAA offer condolences

The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Arunachal Pradesh Trust (VKVAPT) and the VKV Alumni Association (VKVAA) have

in separate messages expressed “deep anguish and profound grief” over the death of the student.

The two organizations prayed to the almighty to give courage and strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief, and said they stand with the family members of the departed soul in their bereavement.