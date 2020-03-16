Thongchi’s award-winning book discussed during APLS sitting

ITANAGAR, Mar 15: Sahitya Akademi award winning novel, Silent Lips, Murmuring Hearts, authored by Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, was the ‘book for discussion’ during the joint literary sitting organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society and Chapter One Book Club at the JN State Museum’s conference hall here on Sunday.

Silent Lips, Murmuring Hearts reveals several aspects of Arunachal, as well of the NEFA days, which were unknown to many.

Addressing the sitting, Thongchi recalled how he had come to pen the novel. He also answered several queries raised by the literarians present at the sitting.

Young book lover and founder of Chapter One Book Club, Ronnei Nido, explaining about the purpose of the sitting, said, “Reading of books, especially books that portray the life of the tribal society, gives insight into our culture, tradition and customs.”

Rajiv Gandhi University’s Assistant English Professor, Dr Doyir Ete, and Yater Nyokir from the university’s education department made presentations on the different aspects of the novel, while literary aficionados Hillang Arina, Vikram Singh, Kapu Yapu and Chamrak Yama spoke about their feelings after reading Silent Lips, Murmuring Hearts.

Inumoni Das read out a portion from the book’s original Assamese version.

Several book lovers, including Research Director Batem Pertin, Circle Officer Dakli Gara, Rakesh Doley from AIR Itanagar, and Kshirod Saikia from Jalandhar-based Lovely Professional University also spoke.

Among others, State Gazetteer Director Sokhep Kri, writer Jahnavi Gogoi, and senior journalists Mukul Pathak and Ranjit Sinha were present on the occasion.

It is worth mentioning that Silent Lips, Murmuring Hearts has been introduced in the postgraduate level in many universities of the country.