‘Boot camp’ for women entrepreneurs held

ZIRO, Mar 16: Several local women participated in a ‘women entrepreneurs boot camp’ organized by NGO HOPE Foundation’s branch office here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

The programme, which was organized jointly by the Mitti Ke Rang women entrepreneurs community and the Free Birds entrepreneurs community in collaboration with HOPE Foundation, featured interactions between the participants, HOPE Foundation chief advisor, Dr Nani Tamang Jose, Amit Jain from Mitti Ke Rang, and Rhitika Barua from Free Birds.

Mitti Ke Rang is a community network of likeminded women willing to become entrepreneurs. The goal of this community is to provide support to its members through tools such as conversations, exchange of ideas, and in-person networking. It also aims to provide a platform that supports entrepreneurship and promotes events while building a long-term global community of likeminded individuals.

The participants will be constantly in touch to share ideas and provide updates on the progress of their startup entrepreneurships.

Free Birds is an online platform that supports entrepreneurs by offering unique learning experiences and promoting events. (DIPRO)