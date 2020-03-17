Trg in mushroom cultivation underway

PASIGHAT, Mar 16: Fifty persons from different parts of the state are undergoing a three-day training programme on ‘cultivation of milky mushroom’, which began at the College of Horticulture & Forestry’s (CHF) plant protection department here in East Siang district on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural function, CHF Dean (in-charge), Prof P Debnath, spoke about cultivation of the milky and other varieties of mushroom “for nutritional security and economic prosperity,” and said the CHF would provide technical assistance to farmers, rural youths and school dropouts of the region on spawn production technology and processing of mushroom.

Assistant plant pathology professor, Dr N Surnima Devi, senior entomology professor, Dr DB Ahuja, and course director Dr RC Shakywar also spoke.