Kera Aa Jubilee Ground cleaned up

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Mar 16: A group of nine boys and girls on Monday cleaned up the litter-filled seating area of the Kera Aa Jubilee Ground here in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The ground is a favourite open space for the public to hang out, especially during the evening time.

“We volunteered to clean up the area after seeing a lot of garbage, including empty beer cans, bottles and plastic waste, lying scattered in and around ground,” said a member of the group, Acho Saya.

“This is our home and we need to clean it. We can’t always depend upon the department. So we took the decision (to clean it),” he said.