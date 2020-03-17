P/Pare champions of 3rd SOG

CHIMPU, Mar 16: Papum Pare finished at the top of the medal tally with 35 gold, 22 silver and 21 bronze medals in the third State Olympic Games (SOG), which ended here on Monday.

Eleven more gold medals were secured by Papum Pare on the concluding day, taking their total medal tally to 78 and maintaining their supremacy in three consecutive editions of the Games.

East Kameng pocketed 20 gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze medals to finish in the second place, followed by Kurung Kumey, with 18 gold, 13 silver and 23 bronze medals, in the third position.

Papum Pare District Olympic Association president Daniel Teli has congratulated Papum Pare for winning the title three times in a row.

The four-day Games witnessed the participation of an impressive number of more than 1800 athletes from all the 25 districts, the Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board and the RGU Sports Control Board.