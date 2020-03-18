Multi-facility centre inaugurated at SFS College

AALO, Mar 17: A double-storied multiple facility centre housing a canteen, indoor game and gym was inaugurated by Minister for Industry, Textile & Handicraft and Skill Development Tumke Bagra at the SFS College here in West Siang district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bagra appreciated the college authority for developing the college’s infrastructure and making it a model institute of higher learning. He also exhorted the students to inculcate discipline and hard work to keep pace with the growing competition.

He also released the college magazine, ‘Desalite’ on the occasion.

Earlier, MT, MSFS Fr Emmanuel lauded the cooperation of the people of the district in the steady growth and development of the college. SFS College principal Fr Vipin George also spoke.

West Siang deputy commissioner Swetika Sachan, SP Jummar Basar, DDSE Eto Ete and a host of officers also attended the programme. (DIPRO)