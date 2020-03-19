Centre issuing advisory after racism against North-East people

NEW DELHI, Mar 18: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said a strict advisory is being issued to all states to take action after some incidents of racial remarks against people belonging to the North East in some parts of the country were reported in the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, also said the issue was taken up with the North East division in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Some incidents of racial remarks against North-East people have emerged in some parts of India in the wake of #Coronavirus due to cultural ignorance, prejudice mindset & lack of understanding. The matter discussed with NE Division, MHA. The strict advisory is being issued to the States,” Rijiju tweeted.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Eastern Arunachal MP Tapir Gao had appealed to the Centre to give directives and advisories to respective state authorities to stop racial discrimination against the people of northeast.

Gao had raised the issue of racial discrimination against people from the North East states in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic across the world and India.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in India rose to 151 on Wednesday after 14 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

The cases include 25 foreign nationals -17 from Italy, 3 from Philippines, one each belonging to Canada, United Kingdom, Indonesia and Singapore.

The figure also includes three deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

“The total number of active Covid-19 cases across India stands at 134 so far,” a health ministry official said, adding that 14 others have been cured/ discharged, while three have died.

Over 5,700 people, who had come in contact with these positive cases, are under rigorous surveillance, the official said. (With inputs from PTI)