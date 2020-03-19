Districts working towards prevention of Covid-19 spread

ITANAGAR, Mar 18: While issuing of inner line permit were suspended, weekly markets, educational institutions closed downed temporarily, screening of passengers is being carried out in all the check gates along the inter-state boundaries.

Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu and Capital Complex DC Komkar Dulom, along with Papum Pare DMO Dr Subu Tasso Kampu and Capital Complex DMO Mandeep Perme, inspected the passengers’ screening facilities at Banderdewa and Gumto check gates on Wednesday.

They stressed on proper screening and monitoring of passengers entering the state from various parts of the country.

Papum Pare DC Ligu reaffirmed the public that both Capital Complex and Papum Pare district administrations, in coordination with the health department, are taking up adequate measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19. He appealed to all to not create panic among the public over the Covid-19 outbreak.

ICC SP Tumme Amo said, “We have every reason to be serious about possible outbreak of the novel coronavirus in our state too. We should strictly follow the government advisories and take precautionary measures.”

ICC DMO Mandeep Perme requested the people to not fall prey to the rumours being circulated in social media on Covid-19. He advised the health workers to work in a missionary zeal to overcome the crisis, while Papum Pare DMO Dr Kampu said that the health departments at ICC and Papum Pare are leaving no stone unturned to stop the possible outbreak of the Covid-19.

Earlier, the team visited a district level training of trainers of Covid-19 of medical officers in charges, HWOs and nurses at the Naharlagun mini secretariat.

Screening of passengers for Covid-19 symptoms are also being conducted regularly at Naharlagun railway station, Naharlagun helipad and Hollongi check gate.

At Namsai, all the educational institutions, weekly bazaar, all sorts of mass gathering and issuing of ILPs were suspended till further orders.

Four buildings in different administrative circles of the district have been identified as quarantine facility and the district hospital, along with four other health centres have been identified as isolation facility in the district.

DC B Talukdar directed the DMO and the health department to remain prepared with equipment and to procure necessary materials needed in case of any suspected and confirmed Covid-19 case.

He also directed the district transport officer and the APSTS station superintendent to sanitize all the government and private buses, passenger taxis and their counters.

Talukdar appealed to all to avoid unnecessary travelling and requested them to not spread rumours and create unnecessary panic among the public.

Screening of visitors is being carried out at Dirak check gate and 777 visitors with valid ILP have been screened so far.

The IDSP unit Khandro Drowa Tsangmu District Hospital Tawang on Wednesday conducted a workshop cum training programme to build capacity of the doctors, nurses and other health officials to manage potential outbreak of Covid-19.

Training programmes on Covid-19 were also held in Roing (Lower Dibang Valley) Aalo (West Siang) and Basar in Leparada district on Wednesday.

LDV DC Mitali Namchoom advised the people to avoid mass gathering as much as possible and wash hands frequently, maintain personal hygiene and consult with health professionals, if they get sick with flu like symptoms.

DMO Dr R Tatan and Dr LC Deori also spoke on Covid-19, its current scenario, the general advisories for public to follow and preparedness in the district.

West Siang DC Swetika Sachan advised people on social distancing to prevent spread of Covid-19. She emphasized on the need of creating mass awareness about the new virus and its preventive measures.

Leparada DC Duli Kamduk informed the public on the steps being taken by the district administration to keep the district free from the new virus.

DMO Dr Karik Basar highlighted the signs and symptoms of Covid -19 and simple preventive measures that can be taken.

East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh has cancelled all granted leaves of officers and officials for the month of March and April in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. She also directed all the heads of offices not to leave their stations without permission.

All the long-distance buses and taxis will need to get medical clearance to enter East Siang district at check-gates till further orders.

The Shi-Yomi deputy commissioner, through an executive order, also suspended weekly market, night clubs, academics, sports, family and gathering in institutions, barring conducting of board/ final examination. Issuance of e-ILP and ILP has also been suspended until 5 April.

Reports of screening of passengers for suspected Covid-19 case is also being screened at Bordumsa check gate in Changlang district. (DIPROs)