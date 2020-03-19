Free cataract operation camp held

ROING, Mar 18: Fifty-one cataract blind patients regained their vision after surgery held as part of the free eye screening camps and free cataract operation camps held in Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit districts from 13 to 15 March.

The camps were organised by the Rama Krishna Mission Hospital, Itanagar, in association with RIWATCH Roing, Karuna Trust Tezu, district hospital Roing and district hospital Tezu.

Total 190 patients were screened at Roing (Lower Dibang valley) and 150 at Tezu (Lohit). Five other minor surgeries were performed successfully by RKM Hospital’s eye surgeon Dr Lobsang Tsetim and Dr C Tayang of the district hospital, free-of-cost.

People were also given spectacles in subsidised rates.