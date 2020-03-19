State claims financial situation sound

ITANAGAR, Mar 18: Reacting to the allegation made by the All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA), the state government on Wednesday claimed that the state’s financial situation is sound.

The AACWA had accused the state government of discriminating in the matter of releasing funds under the revised estimate (RE).

In a statement, the government claimed that the exercise of reduction of allocation of certain schemes under RE 2019-20 was carried out in the light of reduction in share of Central taxes that state receives from the Central government. In order to ensure prudent fiscal management, the state government said, it decided to defer the expenditure for the next financial year.

Further, the government claimed that no ongoing schemes have been scrapped as alleged by the AACWA.

“Only fund allocated in this year’s budget has been restricted and carried forward to the next financial year, which was inevitable and unavoidable. For all schemes, where allocation have been reduced at RE stage, adequate fund provision has been budgeted in the BE of 2020-21 so that the planned implementation of the schemes can start immediately from the beginning of the next financial year. All schemes in the RE and BE are finalized in consultation with concerned departments,” the government said.

The government also clarified that certain schemes under DoKAA and DoTCL could not be taken up in RE 2019-20 and are carried to BE 2020-21 for the prudent fiscal management.

The state government said they are committed to working for the people in all the developmental sectors and “will never take a decision which is anti-people and anti-development.”

“The entire exercise carried in RE 2019-20 was necessitated to maintain financial prudence in order to ensure sound financial health,” the statement added.