Gao seeks Indo-China War report

ITANAGAR, Mar 18: Member of Parliament, Eastern Parliamentary Constituency Tapir Gao has sought the report of the 1962 Indo-China War.

During zero-hour discussion on Wednesday, he demanded that the reports of Lt Gen Henderson Brooks and Brigadier General P Singh Bhagat be placed before the parliament.

Gao said that even after 58 years, the report has not been submitted to the court.

“Many lost their lives. The military needs to know why India lost the war so that we learn. Families of those who lost their lives need to know what happened. The report should be tabled in the parliament so that future generations know,” he said.