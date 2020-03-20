MLA takes strong exception to extortion instances

BOMDILA, Mar 19: Vehemently condemning the reported instances of extortion faced by various heads of departments, Bomdila MLA Dongru Siongju said that such criminal activities would not be tolerated at any cost.

Taking strong exception to the nuisance, the MLA directed the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police to take strict action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the SP informed that a flying squad would be formed with magistrate and police personnel to “tackle the situation and stringent punishment would be given to the culprits involved.”

The SP also appealed the officers to co-operate with the police in nabbing the culprits involved. (DIPRO)