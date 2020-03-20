NBCC suspends church activities

ITANAGAR, Mar 19: The Nyishi Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has directed the churches under it to suspend all the activities related to mass gathering and also postpone all other events till 5 April in order to avoid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-I9).

The NBCC has called for compliance of health directives issued by the ministry of health and family welfare, government of India and that of the state government after a meeting held on Thursday to decide various modalities in the wake of the health directives.

“In place of common Sunday worship service, a family prayer service can be conducted in their respective homes. All the programmes and services in the NBCC prayer centre and prayer houses are also suspended till 5 April. Also, the NBCC workers are requested to act for effective and fast communication of the government directive orders related to Covid-19,” the NBCC said.