Ering donates salary, Tawang monastery shut down

ITANAGAR, Mar 20: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering donated a month’s salary to the health department in Ruksin, in East Siang district, to spend it on Covid-19 prevention activities.

Ering handed over Rs 1 lakh to Ruksin CHC in-charge, Dr Kadum Jonnom, for purchasing hand sanitizers, masks and other essential items during his visit to the Covid-19 help centre set up in Ruksin, on Friday.

He also contributed two bundles of masks for the medical staff and local villagers.

Meanwhile, the Tawang monastery has been shut down to both domestic and foreign tourists till 5 April.

The abbot of the monastery has ordered complete closure of the monastery’s premises to tourists from 19 March to 5 April.

The monastery has issued a notice stating that the measure is being taken in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.