3 swab samples collected for testing

ITANAGAR, Mar 23: Swab samples from three suspected Covid-19 patients in the state were collected on Monday for testing.

While the results are awaited, the three persons have been put under quarantine.

Earlier, on Sunday, two samples that had been sent to laboratories in Assam had tested negative.

IDSP State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, informed that on Monday, the chief secretary and the health minister convened a meeting with all the commissioners and deputy commissioners via video conference to review the preparations against Covid-19.

It was informed during the meeting that the BSNL has activated a toll-free number, 104, for any query related to Covid-19.

Other service providers will also be activating similar services from Tuesday onwards.

Earlier, the Centre’s nodal officer to the state for Covid-19, Joint Secretary Sajjan Singh Yadav, also convened a review meeting with the state’s task force on Covid-19 preparedness.