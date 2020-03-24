NESO condemns racial discrimination

ITANAGAR, Mar 23: The North East Students’ Organization (NESO) has strongly condemned the recurring incidences of violence and discrimination due to physical appearance meted out to the people from

the northeastern states who are studying and working in different parts of ‘mainland’ India.

Reports of violent attacks and racial discrimination against students and other people from the region have been on the rise from various parts of India after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the NESO claimed.

It termed such incidents “disheartening, considering that the world at large is striving together to restrict the spread of Covid-19.”

“The humiliations they had to undergo, apart from the mental distress of staying away from their loved and dear ones, do not augur well for the diverse country that India is,” the NESO said.

It appealed to the central government to put in place all necessary arrangements to ensure the physical and emotional wellbeing of the NE people living in various parts of the country.

It also suggested that the chief ministers of the Northeast states “actively liaise with their counterparts in various states in order to ensure that the perpetrators of hate crimes in various parts of the country are brought to book.”