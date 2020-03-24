Lohit DA launches e-commerce platform

TEZU, Mar 23: The Lohit district administration has launched an ‘ultra local’ online e-commerce platform, ‘Mee Buddy’, amid the statewide lockdown for delivery of food and grocery items at the people’s doorsteps.

‘Mee Buddy’ is an android-based digital app, through which an individual can not only place orders online for essential items but also avail services like plumbing, electrical repair, etc, at nominal charges.

“The shop owners and other business units can continue limited and safe operation of their installations through the help of ‘Mee Buddy’ by registering them on the app and uploading their menu or supply items on it, which will be visible to the consumers, who can order these items online,” the DIPRO said.

Since the payments will be made online, there will be no need for the people to visit the ATMs frequently, which will result in less exposure to public places, thereby reducing the chances of people-to-people contact.

The e-commerce platform will also help ensure proper observation of the coronavirus lockdown by minimizing market footfalls. It will be of great help to families solely comprised of aged people and those who are currently under home quarantine.

The district administration can keep a close vigil on the activities of the app through its dashboard and focus on other more important areas, such as quarantines, isolation wards, screening points, etc.

While the delivery boys and all other service delivery partners will be routinely screened in order to ensure the safety of the goods and services delivered, the packaging standards of the delivery items will be continuously monitored by a medical team.

There are multiple online delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, but such platforms are totally nonexistent in the rural and semi-urban areas of Lohit. The launch of the e-commerce platform will enable the rural and semi-urban citizens of the district to enjoy the online-based delivery of services at their doorsteps.

Further, the shopkeepers, traders and restaurant owners can continue limited and safe operation of their business activities through the ‘Mee Buddy’ online platform, thereby saving wastage and economic loss incurred by them due to suspension of their operations, the DIPRO said.