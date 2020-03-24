Covid-19: Admins take stock of situation, discuss measures

ITANAGAR, Mar 23: Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom convened a meeting with the representatives of all market welfare associations and committees, transport federations, and petrol depots of the capital region in view of the lockdown order which came into effect at 5 pm on Monday and will continue till the midnight of 31 March.

The DC asked the representatives to direct the shops selling essential items not to hoard items and not to sell items above the maximum retail prices.

“Otherwise strict action would be initiated as per relevant sections of law,” he said.

Reiterating that transportation of HSD, petrol, LPG, rice, PDS items, grocery items, vegetables, medicines and other essential items will not be restricted during the lockdown, Dulom requested the citizens to not panic “as there is enough stock of food items in the markets.”

He also urged those present at the meeting to disseminate information among the vendors to avoid mass gatherings.

Earlier in the morning, the DC had convened a meeting with officers, magistrates and the police to discuss the modalities to prevent Covid-19.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Capital SP Tumme Amo, ASP Harsh Indora, and all executive magistrates.

In West Siang, DC Swetika Sachan and DMO, Dr Moli Riba, held discussions with representatives of NGOs, the CMCC, the market committees and others in Aalo to discuss the district’s preparedness against Covid-19.

The DC highlighted the directives such as suspension of offices, factories, cinema halls and weekly markets along with social, cultural, religious, academic, etc, gatherings and movement of public transport, barring essential services vehicles.

The police under the supervision of SP Jummar Basar have set up a check point at Hissam with a medical team. The police have also detected 10 persons without inner line permits and put them in lockup.

Students and others coming from other states of the country are being listed out and monitored.

It was decided that the DHS, the IPR department, and the district unit of the Galo Welfare Society will jointly create awareness among the public in the township and the villages regarding the steps to be taken against Covid-19.

Mock drills are being carried out and medical staffers are being trained.

In East Siang, DC Kinny Singh informed that all government and private offices along with markets in the district will remain closed during the lockdown.

However, the DC’s office, the SP’s office, banks, the treasury, ATMs and petrol pumps will remain open, as will establishments providing essential services like grocery, vegetables, electricity, water supply, medicines, etc.

The DC directed the officers concerned to ensure availability of food items, and said the health department should remain prepared to tackle any possible outbreak of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the district transport office and the judicial office carried out disinfection of commercial vehicles in Pasighat. Disinfectants were also sprayed in other places, including the old fish market and the children’s park.

In West Kameng, DC Karma Leki advised the public to not indulge in panic buying, and issued a warning against hoarding and black-marketing of essential commodities.

During a meeting with all stakeholders, the DC directed the departments, offices and financial institutions to sanitize their office premises. He directed the departments providing essential services to ensure smooth supply of such services to the people during the lockdown.

Leki took stock of the availability of essential commodities, and identified 20 new single rooms in Bomdila as quarantine facilities, in addition to the already identified facilities, as standby.

The DMO, the SSB DIG, and the SP also spoke.

In Namsai, DC Bijoy Talukdar has issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC, to be applicable throughout the district during the lockdown period, as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

The order prohibits assembly of more than 10 persons at a place at any time.

In Lower Subansiri also, DC Chukhu Takar has issued a prohibitory order to be effective during the lockdown.

Assembly of devotees for the purpose of prayers at religious institutions or any other such places has also been prohibited.

“The agricultural labour group, Patang, will not have more than three people,” the order read.

In Papum Pare, DC Pige Ligu convened a meeting in Yupia in connection with the declaration of the lockdown and the SOPs to be followed in the district.

Matter such as vigil at the entry points, establishment of a 24×7 district control room at the SP office here, stocking of essential items, quarantine facilities, tracking of students who have come back from outside, disinfection, etc, were discussed.

SP Jimmy Chiram along with the respective officers of various departments attended the meeting.

In Upper Subansiri, the administration has issued an order directing all to obey the government order and the health department’s advisories on Covid-19.

Awareness meetings are also being organized by the administration and the health department to educate the people on the dos and don’ts of Covid-19. (DIPROs, with input from correspondent.)