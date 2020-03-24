Traders urged to abide by guidelines

ITANAGAR, Mar 23: The Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACCI) has urged traders across the state to strictly abide by the guidelines issued by the health department and the state government with regard to Covid-19.

“With train and public transport services suspended from 23 March, those who are trying to move in their personal vehicles are urged to avoid movement unless medical emergency in own interest,” the ACCI stated in a release on Monday.

It also called for abiding by the government’s notification for “complete safety restrictions from 5 pm of 23 March to 31 March.”

The notification imposes restriction on operation of public transportation, “excluding essential services like transports for hospitals, helipads, airports, railway stations, bus stands and good carriers loaded with food and essential commodities,” the ACCI said.

“Moreover, all shops, commercial establishments, offices, factories and workshops will remain closed,” it added.

Advocating “strict screening of all involved in essential services at all entry check gates of the state, including their vehicles, without any exception,” the ACCI said that, if required, the restriction period should be extended beyond 31 March for the safety of the state’s people.