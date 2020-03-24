RGU initiates preventive measures in view of Covid-19

RONO HILLS, Mar 23: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has initiated precautionary measures against any possible outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the university campus.

During a meeting with the university’s officers and representatives of the RGU Teachers’ Association (RGUTA) and the RGU Employees’ Association (RGUEA) here on Monday, RGU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha, lauded the university’s chemistry department for developing a hand sanitizer and distributing it among the university’s teachers and staff.

Prof Kushwaha said “another 1000 vials of 50 ml content shall be provided to the university community from his own sources,” RGU Joint Registrar, Dr David Pertin, informed in a release.

At the request of the RGUTA and the RGUEA, the university administration has decided to release the salaries of its staffers in advance, on 24 March, in order to assist them in purchasing essential commodities.

“However, the salaries of taxpaying employees and teachers shall be released after the March-ending process only,” Dr Pertin said.

It was decided during the meeting that, effective immediately till 31 March, the university’s faculty members and researchers will work to develop “online content, online teaching and online evaluation,” prepare lesson plans, and develop instructional materials for the courses to be offered during the next academic year/semester.

“They shall carry on research activities, write articles, papers, etc, and prepare innovative questions for ‘question bank’, prepare innovative projects on ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and other topics,” the joint registrar said.

He said the university has also decided to provide a link to “obtain study material on university website.”

Apart from other prohibitions, the university buses will not ply till further orders, while essential services such as electricity, water supply, security, health centre, etc, will remain functional as usual, he said.

The university has also prohibited congregation of more than 10 persons in the university’s offices, playground, market complex, etc.

“The university administration, including departmental offices, shall remain partially functional as per the need of the university,” Dr Pertin said, adding, however, that the employees who reside outside the campus need not attend their offices until further orders.

“They shall work from home, while the employees who are residing inside the campus shall attend their offices as usual,” he said, adding that “unauthorized persons and vehicles from outside shall not enter into the university campus at any cost.”

“The university is also issuing vehicle stickers to its employees for proper identification. It has constituted a ‘task force monitoring committee’ to update and suggest for further measures. All the employees (teaching and non-teaching) have been asked not to leave the station without prior approval,” the joint registrar said.