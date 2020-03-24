More arrests made in APSSB job scam

ITANAGAR, Mar 23: The special investigation cell (SIC) of the state police, which is investigating the malpractices that occurred in the exam conducted by the APSSB for the posts of LDC, JSA and others, has arrested 16 persons so far.

SIC SP M Harsha Vardhan issued a statement on Monday, informing that four brokers, identified as Mongam Basar, Yamak Dui, Yanyi Bage and Taba Rinyo, have been arrested for acting as conduits between candidates and the then APSSB undersecretary Kapter Ringu.

The others arrested are eight candidates – Senia Bagang, Oti Takuk, Kenjum Lendo, Tatem Darang, Diasy Mijiji, Yapi Godak, Mosmi Dui and Tame Nacham – and a vendor, identified as Surojit Das.

Ringu along with data entry operators Tame Tania and Khem Raj, who also turned out to be selected candidates in the examination, are already under arrest.

“In due course, further details will be made available,” the SP said.

“The SIC is unravelling each individual monetary transaction, and is committed to a full and fair investigation. As it is an ongoing investigation, more arrests are likely in the case. The new arrests were made between 11 and 21 March,” Vardhan informed.