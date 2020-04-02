58 swab samples collected, 38 test negative

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, Apr 1: The state’s nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr L Jampa, has informed that till now 58 swab samples have been collected from the state, of which 38 have returned negative results and the results of the remaining 20 are awaited.

Speaking to the media at TRIHMS on Wednesday, Dr Jampa said “maximum number of samples has been collected from the capital complex. Samples have also been collected from districts like East Siang, Namsai, West Kameng, Tawang and West Siang.”

He said that with the declaration of TRIHMS as ‘Covid-19 hospital’, the state is now “fully prepared” to deal with any eventuality.

“Things are in motion at TRIHMS. Whatever gap exists, the government has assured to fill it within the next few days,” he said.

Dr Jampa expressed sadness over the report that medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, are being asked to vacate their rented accommodations by the landlords due to the fear of Covid-19.

“At this juncture, the health workers need support and love of the people,” he said.

ICUs being set up at BPGH

Intensive care units (ICU) for four persons are being set up at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) in East Siang HQ Pasighat, while quarantine/isolation facilities for 34 persons have been set up at the Pasighat tourist lodge (24), BPGH (5) and the AYUSH hospital (5), informed East DC Kinny Singh.

The DC said 380 persons have been home-quarantined and are being strictly monitored.

“Eight magistrates, an equal number of sector officers, police and medical teams are working round the clock. They are monitoring the law and order situation, stranded labourers and home-quarantined persons,” she said.

The district administration has directed all those dealing with transportation of essential commodities, including medicines, to ensure prompt delivery of the commodities to the consignees.

The DC has also asked the business community to start home delivery of essential items immediately. (With DIPRO input)