State to provide Rs 4000 to labourers

ITANAGAR, Apr 1: The state government has decided to provide cash relief of Rs 2000 per worker per month for two months to all non-government/unorganized workers registered with the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB).

In addition to this, an order issued late evening on 31 March by the APB&OCWWB secretary read that the non-government/unorganized workers registered with the board will be paid Rs 2000 as cash relief for the months of April and May.

The decision is expected to bring succour to thousands of construction workers in the unorganized sector of the state who have been hard hit by the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief minister has lauded the board for its “prompt action.” (CM’s PR Cell)