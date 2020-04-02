Khuppi left to fend for itself

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 1: There has reportedly been no supply of ration and other essential commodities to Khuppi village, in West Kameng district, ever since the 21-day lockdown began, and the village is fast running out of stock.

“The private fair price shop is selling rice for Rs 46 per kg, which the poor villagers cannot afford to buy,” said Bulu Saksa, a resident.

The village depends on Bhalukpong, the town near the interstate boundary, for ration and other essential goods.

Saksa said everything has come to a standstill in the village after the lockdown. “We have no medical staff, no personal protection equipment, sanitizers, or masks,” he said.

He said the residents cannot even lock down Khuppi as it is located along the junction of the roads to Seppa, Kimi, and the Tenga dam.

“We cannot lock down our village because it is located along roads that are lifelines for several towns and villages, including (East Kameng HQ) Seppa,” he said.

Khuppi, which is home to families of the Aka community, is located 18 kilometres from Nechiphu, along the Nechiphu-Seppa road. It has a population of about 200.

It is reported that some of the families from nearby Samipam village have gone into the jungles in order to self-quarantine. They are reportedly taking refuge there until the Covid-19 situation improves.

Khuppi village is a notified sub-centre. However, there is not even a community health centre there.

When contacted, the district medical officer informed that he is deputing medical officer, Dr LN Thongchi, who is posted temporarily at Thrizino, along with a medical team from the Palizi sub-centre, to Khuppi to deliver medical aid.

The DMO said he is “taking up with the authority concerned” the matter of establishing a permanent health facility in Khuppi.