Services of retd docs, ESM to be sought if necy

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Apr 2: The services of retired doctors and ex-servicemen (ESM) may be sought in the fight against Covid-19 in Changlang district if the situation demands it.

This decision was taken during a meeting convened by local MLA and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang at the ADC’s office here on Thursday. The administrative officers of Kharsang, Vijaynagar and Namphai I, along with police and medical officers attended the meeting.

It was also decided to involve village-level volunteers and GBs to ‘mitigate the problems arising in the villages.’

So far, no one other than doctors, nurses and police has been given the responsibility to deal with Covid-19-related matters, the participants observed.

Issues related to management of the check gates, proper quarantine facilities, relief camps, price control, and availability of essential commodities also came up for discussion.

Administrative matters like issuing of permits for special cases, timing for opening of shops, and handling of PDS items were also discussed.

With the situation becoming grim after the detection of a Covid-19 positive case in Medo, in Lohit district, the minister instructed everyone to spread more awareness on the pandemic.

He also emphasized the need to have a proper plan to provide the daily labourers with basic necessities during the lockdown period.

Mossang appealed to the citizens to maintain calm, stay indoors, and cooperate with the authorities in these trying times.

“It is a war-like situation now; therefore we all must understand the gravity of the situation and the intensity of the problem. Together we can beat this pandemic,” Mossang said.

Meanwhile, six persons who had undergone quarantine in the isolation ward of the CHC here were released on Thursday after completion of the 14-day mandatory quarantine, Miao CHC MO, Dr HS Jongsam, informed.

“However, they will be under strict monitoring for another 14 days,” Dr Jongsam said.

“They have been safely dropped in their respective homes,” he added.