CM asks police to ensure vigilance at entry points

‘Supply of commodities not to be hindered’

ITANAGAR, Apr 2: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday asked the police department to maintain vigil at the porous boundary areas near Assam and strictly monitor all 22 regular check gates of the state to “prevent any suspicious entry.”

Earlier in the day, the chief minister participated in a video conference convened by the prime minister with the CMs of all the states to discuss the preventive measures against Covid-19.

Following the conference, Khandu chaired a meeting to review the preparedness of the districts with regard to Covid-19 prevention and the law and order situation.

The CM informed that 80 swab samples have been collected so far, out of which 57 returned negative results and one turned out positive. He said the results of 16 tests are yet to come.

“The man who tested positive is identified to be a non-Arunachalee, who is now kept in isolation ward in Tezu and is reported to be stable and is asymptomatic,” he said.

The CM also said he had a talk with his Assam counterpart to ensure unhindered movement of all vehicles carrying essential supplies to Arunachal.

Requesting the people of the state to strictly observe physical distancing and follow all safety guidelines, Khandu thanked the CBOs, gaon burahs and local organizations who are creating awareness among the people regarding the lockdown.

DCM Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix and Health Minister Alo Libang also attended the meeting. (CM’s PR Cell)