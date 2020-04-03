Kits distributed to frontline workers, migrant workers screened

LONGDING, Apr 2: The Longding district administration on Thursday distributed health kits to all frontline workers, including administrative staffers, doctors, nurses, and police and paramilitary personnel.

The kits, containing soap, antiseptic solution, masks, gloves, medicine and chlorine tablets for water purification, were distributed by DC Cheshta Yadav, in the presence of SP BR Reddy, 36 Bn CRPF Commandant Satya Ranjan Behura and Longding CHC MO, Dr Wangnai Wangsu.

The DC also took stock of the available medicines, and asked the MO to procure more medicines for the medical store for any emergency.

Later, the DC visited the Kanubari CHC and inspected the condition of the isolation ward and the quarantine centre there.

Migrant workers screened

Hundreds of migrant workers residing here were traced by the police on Thursday and brought to the CHC for screening.

According to the SP, the screening was done as part of the precautionary measures in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

District Surveillance Officer, Dr Kato Ratan, who screened them, informed that most of them might not need quarantine “as they have mostly been staying in the district for months and have not gone beyond Tinsukia in Assam.” (DIPRO)