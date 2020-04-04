DC orders dismantling of temporary gates in colonies

ITANAGAR, Apr 3: Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom has directed all the sector/colony committees and resident welfare associations in the Itanagar capital region to immediately dismantle all temporary gates erected in the colonies and areas and allow movement of essential services.

The DC said legal action will be initiated under appropriate sections of the law against those who fail to adhere to the order.

In the order he issued on Friday, the DC stated: “In view of the prevailing Covid-19 lockdown, it has been observed that several sectors/colony committees/resident welfare associations within Itanagar capital region have erected temporary gates in their sectors/colonies, thereby creating obstruction to movement of essential and emergency services. As per the directive issued by the Centre on 24 March, and the district magistrate’s order on 25 March, essential services and other emergency cases are exempted from the purview of the lockdown.”

The order read that erecting such gates, though it might have been done with good intention, “has hindered access to various colonies and sectors of emergency services like medical emergency, fire, distribution of essential commodities, including household LPG, etc.”

“Under the circumstances, all the sector/colony committees/resident welfare associations under Itanagar capital region are hereby directed to dismantle the gates so erected and allow movement of essential services to respective sectors/colonies with immediate effect or regulate it in such manner that all essential and emergency services like ambulance, milk van, fire tender, essential ration/grocery delivery services, IMC works and essential pass holders/departments are allowed to move without interruption. Failing which legal action shall be initiated against the violators of this order under appropriate sections of law,” the order read.

The order comes after several reports emerged of barricades being erected in various colonies of the capital complex by residents, creating hindrance for IMC workers in carrying out regular garbage collection as trucks are unable to enter due to the blockades at the entry points of several colonies.

Also, on Thursday, a group of residents of Polo Colony in Naharlagun reportedly stopped a medical team from entering the colony by erecting a barricade at the colony’s approach road.