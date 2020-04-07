Police rubbish report of truckers being beaten up

ITANAGAR, Apr 6: A day after it expressed concern over the report of truck drivers being beaten up in the state and forced to flee to neighbouring Assam, leaving their vehicles behind, the state police on Monday termed the report “rubbish.”

Inspector General of Police, Chukhu Appa, said the report of drivers and handymen of a particular community fleeing the state, especially in Kurung Kumey district, was “rubbish” and “without any iota of truth.”

He said that no passenger vehicle was plying due to the lockdown.

Kurung Kumey DC Kento Riba said on Monday that a truck had hit a parked SUV at Sangram on Saturday, which led to an altercation between the drivers, which, he said, “was given a different colour by some official.”

An officer of the civil supply department had in a letter to the DC on Sunday informed that truck drivers and handymen of a particular community were beaten up between Sangram and Palin by a few youths, forcing them to flee to Assam.

The DC said the officer has been reprimanded for the inordinate delay in informing him about the incident. A police team led by a sub-divisional police officer was sent to the spot to settle the issue of compensation, and a case was registered against the driver for his fault, he said.

“Three rice-laden trucks reached Kurung Kumey HQ Koloriang on Sunday evening and retuned smoothly,” the DC said.

“Trucks carrying essential commodities are plying even on Monday, but continuous landslide at Leel being the only problem for which men and bulldozers are deployed to clear the road,” he said over phone from Koloriang.

The deputy commissioner said the situation in the district is totally normal and all residents, including non- Arunachalees, are living peacefully by staying indoors due to the ongoing lockdown, while all drivers and handymen of vehicles carrying essential commodities are discharging their duties. (PTI)