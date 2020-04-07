Pensioner donates to local admin

SUNPURA, Apr 6: Pensioner Savitri Devi Jha donated a portion of her monthly pension to the EAC here in Lohit district on Monday.

EAC Vikhelum Bellai informed that Jha donated Rs 2,500 to the administration for the CHC here.

“She desired that the money be given to the CHC to buy safety kits,” he said.

Jha, a widow, gets a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 from the state government.

“She is also a keen tree planter,” the EAC said.

“We will make sure to plant some more plants with her,” he added.