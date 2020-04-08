IMA-AP advocates planning for new arrivals post lockdown

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 7: The Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal chapter (IMA-AP) has urged the authorities to draw up a proper plan to deal with the situation when the Arunachalees stranded outside the state start returning.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, IMA-AP president, Dr Lobsang Tsetim, said it is a very sensitive issue and will have to be handled properly.

“We are all worried for our near and dear ones stranded in various parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown. The government as well as various community-based organizations is making efforts to help them. We need to work out proper quarantine measures before they arrive,” he said.

Dr Tsetim suggested that the new arrivals be kept in the government-run quarantine centres to ensure better coordination. He said all the hard work would have been in vain if the new arrivals are not properly quarantined.

“Many will come back from red-zone areas like Delhi and Maharashtra, where maximum numbers of Covid-19 positive cases have been reported,” he said.

He said the IMA-AP is working closely with the district health authorities.

“We are going to various colonies to spread awareness about Covid-19. We have tied up with the district health authorities and are helping in quarantine activities too,” said Dr Tsetim.

He urged the people to not panic but follow the health advisories to keep themselves safe.

“All should stay home as social distancing is the biggest weapon to stop the spread of Covid-19. The citizens should take this virus seriously and strictly adhere to the advisories,” he said.