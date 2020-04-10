FIR lodged against IRBn personnel for assaulting health worker

ITANAGAR, Apr 9: Health Services Director, Dr M Lego, has lodged an FIR at the Nirjuli police station (Case No 13/20 u/s 341/325/323/34 IPC) against IRBn personnel for assaulting one Nabam Aka Hina, an employee working under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme.

Hina was assaulted on Tuesday when he was returning home from the office near the Catholic church in D Sector, Nirjuli.

According to the FIR, the victim is a member of the health department’s essential service team, and was carrying valid documents, including a special identity card issued by the directorate, a special movement permit issued by the district magistrate, driving licence, and other documents, at the time of the incident.

“This was not honoured and considered by the IRBn personnel,” the FIR read.

“The victim was well aware of the difference between Section 144 of the IPC and a curfew, and even tried to convince the IRBn personnel his stand as a responsible citizen but unfortunately his deed was not heard and honoured,” it read.

The department has sought strict action against the erring personnel.

“During this pandemic of Covid-19, lots of my staff will be on surveillance duty. Hence, it should be ensured that such incidents are not repeated,” Dr Lego said.

Meanwhile, Capital SP Tumme Amo has informed that a case has been registered and endorsed to DSP R Kamsi for investigation.