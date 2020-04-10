W/Siang villages prepared to meet vegetable demands till 30 Apr

AALO, Apr 9: Villages in West Siang district are “ready to mitigate the need of leafy vegetables up to the 30th of this month,” informed District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Margi Ete.

He said this during a meeting held at the DC office here on Thursday to review the activities with regard to supply of essential commodities, movement of people, relief camps, and quarantine homes.

The DAO also informed that the agriculture department is continuing acquiring vegetables from village clusters.

DFCSO Rebom Nyuso informed that 2500 quintals of rice and CPO have so far been distributed, adding that the Aalo cooperative has also been entrusted to issue rations as reinforcement.

“Chairs are being provided at the distribution centre to avoid rush and to maintain social distancing,” Nyuso informed.

DDMO Moli Riba informed that 88 labourers out of the targeted 2682 have been provided with commodities or food at the relief camps, “as against the 2862 reported earlier.”

The DMO informed that so far “1279 people have been screened, and 179 have completed required days of quarantine and freed for self-reporting on their health condition.”

DC Swetika Sachan stressed on “working together to make the shutdown effective,” and asked everyone to be “vigilant with their comments and while posting on social media and not create panic.”

SP Jummar Basar appealed to the people to cooperate with the police in keeping the Hissam check gate functional even after the lockdown period to check movement of men and materials from affected places, and to identify students coming from outside the state for quarantine. (DIPRO)