All inbound vehicles to be sanitized at check gates: DC

BANDERDEWA, Apr 10: Capital Complex DC Komkar Dulom has said all inbound vehicles will be sanitized at the Banderdewa and Hollongi check gates prior to their entry into the capital complex.

He said this while inspecting the check gate here on Friday.

The DC, who was accompanied by Additional District Magistrate

Talo Potom, Naharlaugn EAC Ashok Tajo, Capital DMO, Dr Mandip Perme, and others, informed that even ambulances, vehicles on essential duty and police vehicles will be sanitized before being allowed in.

“We need to take every precaution in order to remain safe. So far we are in a safe zone, but we need to remain on high alert,” Dulom said, and directed the security personnel and the officer in charge of the check gate to ensure that no vehicle enters without being sanitized first.