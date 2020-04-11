APCS officer served show cause notice for objecting to PM’s decision

ITANAGAR, Apr 10: The state administration has sent a show cause notice to state civil service officer Tagam Mibang, who is currently posted in Rumgong in Siang district, for posting “objectionable write-up in various social media using derogatory language against the decision of the government which is unbecoming of a government officer.”

The administration said the officer uploaded several objectionable social media posts, and particularly pointed to a post condemning the prime minister’s announcement on Covid-19 on 3 April.

The administration said “it has been viewed seriously under Section 3 of CCS (Conduct Rules), 1964.”

The show cause notice stated that the officer had been served a show cause notice on an earlier occasion too “for objectionable posts in social media, which is unethical for a government servant.”

The officer has been asked to submit a written reply, with proper justification, within 15 days, “after which disciplinary action will be initiated.”

The officer had posted an objectionable statement against the prime minister’s call for lighting lamps and clapping, in the wake of Covid-19, and had called him “Fekuji.”