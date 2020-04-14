Lockdown adds to divyangjans’ woes

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 13: The nationwide lockdown has added to the woes of the differently-abled in the state.

Facing acute shortage of food items, many of the divyangjans are now compelled to depend on their neighbours for a day’s meal.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Divyangjans’ Welfare Society (AAPDWS) said the divyangjans are facing great problem in managing their daily needs for survival because of the lockdown.

“Being divyangjans, it is not easy for us to move around and manage food and other essential items,” the AAPDWS said, and appealed to the state government to look into the problems being faced by its members and their families.

Arunachal Pradesh Paralympics Association general secretary Rojot Gaduk sought the intervention of the administration to mitigate their suffering.

“We are facing acute shortage of food items. We don’t have cars or vehicles to move around and buy or collect food items,” he said. “Had our neighbours not helped us, we would have been in a great problem.”

Gaduk said he has submitted a letter to the capital complex DC, requesting him to arrange home delivery of ration items at identified places for the convenience of the differently-abled.

“We do not need money. We need only ration items,” Gaduk said, and appealed to the DC to mitigate the suffering of the divyangjans.

He informed that there are a total of 26,745 divyangjans in the state, and all of them are facing problem in managing their daily needs.

Stating that the extension of the lockdown would pile up more misery on the divyangjans, Gaduk appealed to the government to take necessary steps to ease the problems of the differently-abled.