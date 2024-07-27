Reconstruction of Kurung bridge gains momentum

[ Bengia Ajum ]

KOLORIANG, 26 Jul: In news that has brought much relief, the reconstruction of the Kurung bridge, a lifeline in the border district of Kurung Kumey, has gained momentum with the authorities unloading the parts required for its construction.

The Bailey bridge over the Kurung River was washed away in the wee hours of 1 July due to incessant heavy rainfall. Since then, the lone national highway connecting Kurung Kumey district headquarters Koloriang with the rest of the state had been cut off. An alternative route – a PMGSY road through Rengchi village – has been restored but people are still facing difficulties due to the poor condition of this road.

Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Vishaka Yadav informed that parts for the bridge have reached the site. “The abutments repairing work is undergoing. The bridge is expected to be launched on 7 August,” she said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the district administration and the civil aviation department completed three rounds of airdropping and sorties to Koloriang. The Sky One Mi-172 helicopter carried a load of about 2,500 kgs in each round from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district,and dropped them here. This comes against the backdrop of completing two rounds earlier in Damin circle and one round on Thursday in Koloriang, as per the district administration’s request.

“Manoeuvring through the inclement weather and conducive airspace window, the sorties are being undertaken with great collaboration efforts from the state government and the administration. Airdropping with the Air Force’s support is due in Sarli circle, which is scheduled this week,” said Yadav.

She expressed gratitude to the civil aviation minister,the local MLA and senior officers for collaborating seamlessly with the administration in carrying out the sorties.

The DC further informed that work on the Koloriang-Sarli road is ongoing.

“As per the report, only two bridge points are left to be connected in five days, post which the entire route shall be motorable. However, the new bridges which were damaged shall be launched in 1.5 month post the launching of the Kurung bridge, so that heavy vehicles can move,” she said.