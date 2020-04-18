Govt eases travel restriction for patients

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 17: The home department on Friday eased the restriction on travelling for stranded patients and their attendants, allowing them to travel between districts in the state.

However, such persons should also undergo health screening and 14-day quarantine.

The notice issued by the home department is in line with the consolidated revised guidelines issued by the home affairs ministry.

The home department stated that several patients who came from different districts for treatment are reportedly stranded in the capital complex.

“Such patients, along with their attendants, if any, shall be required to provide their information and upload their referrals/medical documents/discharge certificates online to http://covid19.itanagarsmartcity.in/applyepass.php.

“They shall be intimated about the date and time of their appointment for their health screening through SMS/mail. DC/DMO ICC shall make necessary arrangements for screening patients. Those already mandated facility/home quarantine and were being monitored will need additional clearances,” the notice stated.

It said that patients who are found to be medically fit to return after screening will be issued a “QR code-based transit pass” by the capital complex DC office for their journey to their respective places.

The pass will be valid for “one time one journey” and will not be valid for any return journey, the notice stated. “The pass shall be sent directly to registered mobile number of the e-applicants,” it informed.

The notice also stated that there will be a restriction on the number of patients to be provided with transit passes daily, “which shall be decided by the DC and the SP ICC jointly.”

“The patients, attendants and driver shall be screened as per the SOP of the health department in the designated districts, as well on their arrival there,” it said.

The notice warned that any person found misusing the passes would be liable to attract punitive action.