Recovered Covid-19 patient discharged from hospital

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Apr 17: The 31-year-old person who recovered from Covid-19 was discharged from the zonal general hospital in Tezu, Lohit, on Friday.

He will spend the next 14 days in a quarantine facility in the district. His family members, including his parents, have all tested negative twice, and they continue to remain in a quarantine facility, as per the Covid-19 protocol.

The person, who had a history of travelling to Delhi, was taken to a quarantine facility on 31 March, after the place he had travelled to emerged as one of the hotspots of Covid-19.

He was sent to the hospital in Tezu on 2 April after testing positive.

The man was sent off on Friday by the medical team. He has been provided with a wall clock, so that he may keep a tab on the times for his prayers.

The first team of medical personnel who worked for 10 days continues to be in quarantine. The second team, which oversaw the patient’s discharge, has also gone to a quarantine facility.

DMO, Dr Sajinglu Chai Pul, had prepared eight teams with two doctors each for Covid-19.