Widow of police martyr contributes pension

KHONSA, Apr 17: Chaset Siksa, the widow of late major (1st AAPBn) Khundong Siksa, has contributed a month’s pension, amounting to Rs 23,932, to the Tirap district administration to fight against Covid-19.

Her husband was among those killed in the ambush on 21 May last year, which had left 11 people dead, including MLA Tirong Aboh and his son.

DC PN Thungon expressed his deep appreciation to Siksa for the contribution, and assured her that the amount would be utilized judiciously.

The DC also assured to render all possible help to Siksa’s family whenever she approaches for any help from the administration in the days to come. (DIPRO)