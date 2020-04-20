KOHIMA, Apr 19: The Indian Army on Saturday conducted a Covid-19 awareness campaign, covering the remote villages of Upper Subansiri and Upper Siang districts, to educate the villagers about the pandemic and the precautionary measures to be adopted to contain the spread of the disease.
Facemasks and leaflets were also distributed among the villagers, according to a defence release.
Army conducts Covid-19 awareness campaign
