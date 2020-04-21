Namchick and Namdang declared central check gates

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, Apr 20: Miao ADC Tage Rumi along with local MLA Kamlung Mossang, administrative officers and public leaders held a meeting here on Monday to review the preparedness against Covid-19.

It was decided during the meeting to erect a makeshift check gate on the Pisi-Manabum road, on the right bank of the Noa-Dehing river, to check the entry of commuters into the six villages that fall under the jurisdiction of the Miao administrative circle.

It was decided to deploy police personnel to man the gate and screen inbound persons, with assistance from the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung and the local gaon burahs.

Endorsing the decision to erect the makeshift check gate in Khagam, Mossang also stressed the need to identify the vulnerable sections who are the worst affected by the lockdown, “so that they are provided with immediate relief, such as food grains and other edible commodities.”

Meanwhile, the Ex-Servicemen Association and those serving in the Assam Rifles donated Rs 50,000 to the chief minister’s relief fund (CMRF), and Rs 50,000 to the Miao ADC for use in the fight against Covid-19. Mossang received the amount for the CMRF on behalf of the chief minister.

Earlier, on Sunday, Changlang DC RK Sharma along with the ADC, SP Mihin Gambo, DMO Dr C Manchey, and other officers visited the Namchick check gate, and declared Namchick the central check gate for entry and exit of the people of Miao, Bordumsa and Jairampur administrative subdivisions.

The decision was taken in view of reports of many people trying to sneak into the area from neighbouring Assam. With Namchick as the central check gate, the police can now effectively monitor the movement of people and traffic.

The DC also took stock of all 15 quarantine centres.

To ensure that there is no shortage of masks, the Miao subdivision corona control team has launched an online platform through which people can donate masks. Donors are required to fill out an online form to enable the team to get in touch with them.

Meanwhile, members of the Scorpion Club of Miao distributed food grains and other edible items to around 150 families in the township on Monday.