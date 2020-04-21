SOP followed while allowing PSO, others to enter state: DGP

ITANAGAR, Apr 20: Director General of Police RP Upadhyaya on Monday said that the standard operating procedure (SOP) was followed in the case related to the entry of the personal security officer (PSO) and two drivers of the Lower Subansiri SP into the state.

The trio entered the capital via the Hollongi check gate on Sunday, returning after having dropped off the SP in Delhi. The incident caused alarm among health officials.

Speaking to the press on Monday, the DGP said the SP had to go to Delhi due to an urgent medical case.

“Government rule permits travel based on medical emergency. The SP took proper permission from the state government. He took a private vehicle to travel, and even the driver is a private individual,” the DGP said.

He said the three men reported to the officials of the health department posted at Hollongi.

“They were allowed to go after the health department conducted all the necessary formalities. The SOP says that an asymptomatic person can go to original district. But these people did not go ahead and waited at Chimpu,” Upadhyaya said.

He said it would have been better if the medical authorities had instructed them to go to a quarantine centre at the Hollongi gate itself.

“Later, the health department said they should be sent to a quarantine centre, and accordingly, they agreed. Now they are at the quarantine centre in Yupia,” the DGP added.

He said no action would be initiated against anyone in this case.