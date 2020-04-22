Citizens urged to strictly follow advisories

ITANAGAR, Apr 21: The health department has appealed to the people of the state to strictly follow the Covid-19 advisories issued from time to time.

Informing that Covid-19 spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks, Health Director, Dr M Lego, advised all to maintain physical distancing, wear facemasks while stepping out of homes, and maintain a high degree of personal hygiene.

He advised the people to properly dispose of facemasks, and wash hands with soap and water frequently, following the prescribed techniques.

“People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose,” Dr Lego said, emphasizing the need of proper hand-washing.

Informing that the state has zero active case as of now after the lone patient recovered, he said “the time has come to adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent community transmission of the disease in Arunachal.”

Advising the people to “take up preventive measures and isolation strategies to check the velocity at which the disease is spreading,” Dr Lego said any information relating to Covid-19 may be obtained from the health services director and the state surveillance officer (IDSP) at the state level, and the DCs and the DMOs at the district level.

Information is also being disseminated through radio talks, panel discussions on Doordarshan, public announcement, hoardings, banners, leaflets, and such.