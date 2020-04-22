Food packages distributed to pregnant women

WAKKA, Apr 21: Food packages were distributed to around 20 pregnant women of Wakka village by the PHC here in Longding district, which is run by Itanagar-based Karuna Trust.

Apart from ration, each package included a toilet soap and detergent. They were handed over by PHC MO, Dr Anupam Saikia.

Dr Saikia informed that the Karuna Trust has taken the initiative to encourage the women of Wakka circle to register for antenatal care (ANC).

“There are only around 40 pregnant women who have registered for ANC from Wakka circle, which is very less

in comparison to the huge population of the circle. But having heard about the distribution of food packages, around 12 more pregnant mothers have registered themselves for ANC, which is quite encouraging,” Dr Saikia said. (DIPRO)