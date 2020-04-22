CM confers with BJPMM members on Covid-19

ITANAGAR, Apr 21: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday held a videoconference with members and district presidents of the state BJP Mahila Morcha (BJPMM) with regard to the fight against Covid-19.

The videoconference – the third such convened by the CM this month – was also attended by state BJPMM president Higio Aruni.

Khandu urged the members of the Mahila Morcha to spread through social media awareness on physical distancing, mandatory use of facemasks outside homes, and maintaining all safety guidelines.

He also urged the party’s members to advise the people to be cautious and continue observing safety measures when the lockdown is lifted.

“Once the lockdown is lifted, people stranded outside the state will start to rush in, and that is when strict measures are to be in place to stop spread of the virus,” he said.

The chief minister informed that 11 check gates along the Assam-Arunachal boundaries are operational, while the rest have been closed in order to avert the entry of potential carriers of Covid-19 into the state.

He gave assurance that the state would not face any shortage of PPE kits and order would be placed for more such kits.

Arunachal will have two Covid-19 hospitals – in Itanagar (western zone) and Pasighat (eastern zone).

“In Pasighat, an Ayurveda institute has been identified as Covid-19 hospital. For Itanagar, a suitable place will be identified as Covid-19 hospital somewhere in an isolated area. This is to let TRIHMS attend to regular patients,” Khandu said. (CM’s PR Cell)